A 26-year-old Belgian youth has reached Saudi Arabia to fulfill his dream of performing the Islamic pilgrimage, Hajj. Well, that's not what should interest you, but the mode of transportation he chose and the time taken to travel to the destination is fascinating.

Anas Al Razqi bicycled for thousands of kilometers and for three months to reach Saudi Arabia to fulfill his lifelong dream to perform Hajj.

Razqi began his journey at the beginning of Ramadan in March and cycled through thirteen countries that include Austria, Germany, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He made this journey crossing difficult terrains and facing adverse weather conditions at times.

“This is a dream. I didn’t believe I would be in Mecca,” Al Razqi told Saudi TV channel Al Ekhbariya after arriving at the Halat Ammar border crossing near Jordan. “I feel blessed to have arrived in the kingdom," reported the Gulf News.

On being asked what kept him motivated while on his journey to Saudi Arabia, Razqi said pointed out to the support he got from people.

“They kept me going,” he said speaking to the Saudi news portal Sabq.

“I felt I was approaching a dream I’ve cherished for years. Now, I just want to reach the closest point to the Kaaba and see it for the first time," he further said on reaching his destination.

Hajj pilgrimage

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. Considered as one of the the most significant spiritual journeys in the religion of Islam, Hajj is likely to take place from June 4 to June 9 this year. However, an official confirmation from Saudi Arabia’s moon-sighting committee is awaited.

One of the ‘Five Pillars’ of Islam, it is obligatory for all physically and financially able Muslims to perform Hajj at least once in their lifetime.

