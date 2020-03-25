Beijing returns to normal as people flock to the zoo

As the world acclimates to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in almost all continents, empty streets, deserted parks, and shuttered cafes are becoming common sights.

However, the country where all this began, is slowly returning to normal life.

The restaurants and cafes in Beijing were reopened over the weekend.

Liu, a worker in the engineering industry, said, "I feel that Beijing's overall situation is now relatively good”.

As the world struggles to contain the virus, the place where it originated is returning to normal life.

Over 2 billion people across the world are currently under lockdown to contain the virus, while zoos are being reopened in Beijing.

"I am very happy as the weather has been good recently. When the weather is good, I would feel like going out for a walk. I'm rather excited”, Wang Ran, a 35-year-old visitor to the zoo told Reuters.



Additionally, a part of the Great Wall of China was recently reopened. Badaling is the most popular section of wall.

However, no more than 20,000 can visit the spot in one day. The Wall is open to anybody who’s been in Beijing for the last two weeks.

"I feel so excited. Also, I really wanted to get close to nature. So, this is the best! Also, I wanted to give nature a big hug”, said Wang Hua, a 42-year-old finance worker.

The country that exported the virus is now basking in an eerie sense of calm.