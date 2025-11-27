/Behind the bars, and in the headlines: The Imran Khan timeline you NEED to know

Rumours over the death of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan have been widely circulating on social media. But, dismissing speculation over his death, Adiala Jail administration on Wednesday (Nov 26, 2025) confirmed that he had been moved out of the facility, and claimed that his health is good and the death rumours were "baseless".

Meanwhile, Pakistani news portal Geo quoted officials from the Rawalpindi prison who revealed that there is no truth to reports hinting at his transfer from Adiala jail. Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), also received a response from the government official amid speculation about his health, urging authorities to meet between him and his family, Dawn reported.

Khan, facing roughly 150 legal cases, has been in jail since August 2023, yet remains a strong favourite among his supporters. How did events unfold?

Here is a summary of the developments leading up to his 9 May 2023 arrest and the key milestones that followed:

April 10, 2022: Imran Khan is removed as prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Aug. 22, 2022: He is booked under anti-terrorism charges for allegedly inciting violence, though the case is later dropped.

Oct. 21, 2022: The Election Commission bars him from holding public office for five years for failing to fully declare his assets. Khan contests the decision in court.

May 9, 2023: Paramilitary Rangers arrested him from the Islamabad High Court in the “Toshakhana case”, involving alleged illegal trading of state gifts. The arrest sparks nationwide unrest and attacks on military and public installations.

May 10, 2023: The Supreme Court orders his release, ruling that his arrest from inside the court premises was unlawful.

May 13, 2023: Numerous cases are filed against Khan across Pakistan for his alleged role in the 9 May violence. He has been cleared in several, while others continue.

Aug. 5, 2023: A court sentences Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case. He is arrested from his home in Lahore and urges supporters to protest.

Jan. 30, 2024: The Islamabad high court hands Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi 10-year sentences in the “cipher case” involving alleged mishandling of state secrets. Both were acquitted on June 3.

Jan. 31, 2024: Khan and his wife receive 14-year sentences in another Toshakhana case. They are later cleared due to insufficient evidence.

Feb. 3, 2024: Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are sentenced to seven years for allegedly breaching Islamic marriage laws.

April 1, 2024: The Islamabad High Court suspends his three-year Toshakhana sentence.

July 13, 2024: Khan and his wife are acquitted in the unlawful marriage case.

Nov. 20, 2024: The Islamabad High Court grants him bail in the Toshakhana-2 case. The same day, the Lahore High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail pleas in cases linked to the 9 May 2023 unrest.

Nov. 24, 2024: PTI launches nationwide rallies towards Islamabad demanding Khan’s release, freedom for detained party workers, and an inquiry into the alleged rigging of the 8 February elections.