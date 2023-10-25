'Beheading, removing of hearts': Israel claims note found on Hamas man's body called to commit atrocities
The note, according to Israel's Defense Forces (IDF), was recovered from the body of a Hamas militant who took part in the October 7 carnage of Israeli civilians.
Israel's military has shared a handwritten note which they claimed was found on the body of a Hamas militant, which appears to suggest the men owing allegiance to the Gaza-based group were encouraged to remove the heads, hearts and livers of their Israeli victims during the October 7 assault.
The note, according to Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) was recovered from the body of a Hamas militant who took part in the carnage of Israeli civilians. The note comes with purported instructions from Hamas commanders to behead Israelis.
Note allegedly found with a Hamas man | x/@idfonline
Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari made the claims regarding the letter to CBS News.
"You must sharpen the blades of your swords and be pure in your intentions before Allah. Know that the enemy is a disease that has no cure, except beheading and removing the hearts and livers. Attack them!" the note reads in Arabic, according to the Jerusalem Post.
Hagari reacted to the note by stating that Hamas must be defeated.
"The Oct 7 massacre is something that I haven’t seen through my life," he told CBS News.
"This is a war. We have to fight. There is only one goal: Defeat Hamas. Kill the leaders of terror and bring our people home."
When asked about his message to Hamas, he said: "We have only one country. It’s Israel. It’s our democracy, it’s our country. We’re not going anywhere. We’re going to fight for our country and we’re going to use all the means we can."
The past 18 days of Israel-Hamas war have led to more Palestinian deaths than 15 years of the Israel-Palestine conflict combined.
Gaza reported its highest single-day death toll of over 700 people in the ongoing war on Tuesday (Oct 25), according to the United Nations.
The war began on Oct 7 after men owing allegiance to Hamas infiltrated Israel and killed over 1,400 Israeli citizens, mostly civilians and took over 200 Israelis hostage into Gaza Strip.
Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.