/Bangladesh election 2026: List of all prime ministers since independence

As Bangladesh cast its vote in the first election on Thursday (Feb 12) after the deadly 2024 uprising, BNP’s Tarique Rahman and Jamaat‑e‑Islami leader Shafiqur Rahman compete in a two-way contest. The election is one of its most consequential in decades and comes about 18 months after the resignation of long-time prime minister Sheikh Hasina, which ended the Awami League’s rule.

Bangladesh’s political journey

Since gaining independence in 1971, Bangladesh’s political journey has been closely tied to the office of the Prime Minister, with periods of both parliamentary and presidential rule shaping the country’s governance. The nation’s first Prime Minister was Tajuddin Ahmad, who led the provisional government during the Liberation War in 1971. Operating from exile, he played a crucial role in coordinating the struggle for independence against Pakistan and laying the foundations of the new state.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After independence, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, assumed office as Prime Minister in 1972. His tenure marked the early years of nation-building. However, in 1975, he introduced a presidential system, effectively abolishing the parliamentary structure. Later that year, he was assassinated, plunging the country into political turmoil and years of military and presidential rule.

Parliamentary democracy was restored in 1991, ushering in a new political era. Khaleda Zia, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), became Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996, becoming the country’s first woman to hold the post. In 1996, Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and leader of the Awami League, took office for her first term, serving until 2001. Khaleda Zia returned to power from 2001 to 2006, leading a coalition government.

Sheikh Hasina again assumed office in 2009 and went on to serve multiple consecutive terms, becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in Bangladesh’s history. Her tenure continued until 2024, marking one of the most dominant political periods in the country’s post-independence era.

List of prime ministers of Bangladesh

Here’s a list of all prime ministers of Bangladesh from its independence till present: