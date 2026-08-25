/Balen’s shades stay: Nepal PM allowed to wear signature sunglasses in Parliament. Here’s why

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah is likely to continue wearing his signature dark sunglasses inside the national legislature after officials cited medical reasons for the eyewear, despite an earlier request from the Parliament Speaker to avoid wearing dark glasses in the chamber.

The 36-year-old rapper-turned-politician, popularly known as “Balen”, has rarely appeared in public without his trademark rectangular sunglasses. The eyewear has become closely associated with his political image since he emerged as an unlikely political figure during the anger surrounding Nepal’s Gen Z uprising in 2025.

Balen’s signature look gets medical exemption

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Shah has worn the dark glasses at campaign rallies, official engagements and even in his formal portrait after taking office as prime minister in March.

Earlier this month, Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal advised Shah against wearing dark glasses inside the chamber after members of the public criticised the practice as inappropriate for the national legislature.

However, the prime minister appears to have received an exemption based on medical grounds.

“A report has been submitted to the secretariat pointing to medical reasons for the respected prime minister to need sunglasses,” Parliament secretariat deputy spokesman Ananta Prasad Koirala quoted as saying by AFP.

Koirala said Shah would be permitted to wear the sunglasses inside Parliament if he needs them for protection from bright light.

Shah has maintained a low profile since taking office and is expected to attend a parliamentary session on Wednesday.

Shah’s dark rectangular sunglasses, often worn with an all-black outfit, have become a defining part of his public persona. He began wearing the look prominently during his successful campaign to become Kathmandu mayor in 2022.

The style has also gained popularity among his supporters, with shops selling similar eyewear under the name “Balen sunglasses” to customers looking to copy his appearance.

However, Shah and his approach to governance have come under closer scrutiny as his government completes its first 150 days in office. Some observers believe he has lost part of the political appeal he carried when he first rose to prominence.