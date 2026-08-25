/Gandhari trailer: Taapsee Pannu puts blind fold on her eyes to hunt down kidnappers

Taapsee Pannu is set to return to screens with Netflix's Gandhari, where she plays a mother on a desperate search for her kidnapped daughter.

The trailer was released just as the film found itself in the middle of a controversy, after a Mumbai-based writer accused the makers of copyright infringement. However, there has been no update on that front yet.

Gandhari trailer: Taapsee Pannu is a mother, who is on a search to find her daughter

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The trailer opens on a sweet note, featuring Taapsee as Bani and her daughter Mishty. However, Bani's world comes crashing down when her daughter is kidnapped.

As she runs behind the kidnapper who is carrying her daughter in his arms, she crashes into an iron pillar and suffers a severe head injury. The story then shifts to the town of Joypura, where Mishty's kidnapping is revealed to be the third such case, with police investigating a larger trafficking ring behind the abductions.

Inspired by Gandhari from the Mahabharata, Bani blindfolds herself, not for her husband, but for her daughter, and sets out to take on the entire network to bring her child back. The trailer then shifts into fast-paced mode, showing a series of shocking events as Bani gets into high-stakes action to find her daughter.

Watch the trailer

Set to release on Sept 3, Gandhari is scheduled to release on Netflix.

The movie has an acclaimed ensemble cast featuring Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Jatin Sarna.

Gandhari Faces Copyright Allegations

Ahead of the release, Gandhari has found itself in the midst of controversy after a writer, Kalyan Bandi, has alleged that the Netflix film has similarities to a story that he had pitched to Netflix VP, Monika Shergill.

However, Kathha Pictures, the production house behind the film, has denied the accusations.

He had accused the makers of taking his idea and developing a new script under director Kanika Dhillon’s name. Bandi, an IIT Madras alumnus who currently works as an Inspector with the Central GST and Customs department, claims he wrote and registered a story titled Gandhari in 2019.