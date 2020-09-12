Bahrain partner to 'crimes' of Israel, says Iran after peace agreement

After US President Donald Trump announced that Bahrain has joined the United Arab Emirates in striking an agreement to normalise relations with Israel, Iran said Bahrain is a partner to "crimes" of Israel.

"The rulers of Bahrain will from now on be partners to the crimes of the Zionist regime as a constant threat to the security of the region and the world of Islam," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Iran's former deputy foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had earlier said it "the imprudent leaders in UAE, Bahrain must not pave the way for the Zionist schemes" while criticising the agreement.

Meanwhile, Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi said that a fair and comprehensive peace in the region should come from Israel while adding that Israel should stop all its procedures to undermine the two-state solution, and end the illegal occupation of the Palestinian lands.

"Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and prosperity in the region," the United States, Bahrain and Israel said in a joint statement.

UAE had earlier agreed to normalise ties with Israel. The formal agreement will be signed at the White House ceremony to be hosted by President Trump on September 15. The Israel-UAE ceremony will be attended by Israeli PM Netanyahu and Emirati foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan.