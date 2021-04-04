Baby born in Iraq with three penises makes medical history

A baby born in Iraq has gone down in medical history for being born with three penises. Doctors say this is a record of the first case of the rare anomaly.

The parents of the three-month-old baby, from Iraq's Dohuk region, brought him to the hospital due to swelling in the scrotum -- and what they said were “skin projections”.

After an examination, the “skin projections” were found to be two extra penises. The second penis was about 2cm in length and was attached to the root of the first penis. The third penis was about 1cm in length and was below the scrotum.

The doctors later decided to surgically remove the two additional phalluses as they didn’t have urethras -- the tube that urine passes through.

The formerly triphallic child was declared hale and hearty in a follow-up appointment, per the case research report.

Doctors have yet to pinpoint the cause of the phallic deformity, but they have linked it to other congenital aberrations.

No cases of Triphallia have ever been reported until the boy’s anomaly became known, doctors say.

