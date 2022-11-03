Babar Azam, Shoaib Akhtar and others react after shots fired at Imran Khan on ex-PM's long march

On Thursday (November 03), former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in his leg after a firing during his 'real freedom' rally in Wazirabad. The shocking incident took place at the Zafarali Khan Chowk. As per video footage on Geo TV, the former Pakistan cricket captain suffered blows on his right left three-four times. While the assassination attempt has left the entire country in a state of shock, the party officials have confirmed that Imran is safe. Nonetheless, there is one causality as one person is reported to have passed away in the firing.

Following the firing, many have compared it with the former prime minister Benazir Bhutto being shot at a rally back in 2007. Since the incident, reactions have been pouring in from all corners. Pakistan's cricket fraternity also joined in with the likes of senior men's team captain Babar Azam, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and many others sharing their responses on Twitter.

After leading Pakistan to a much-needed win over South Africa in a crucial Super 12 clash in the T20 World Cup, Babar took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen."

Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen. — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 3, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | 'Assassination attempt' on Imran Khan: Pakistan ex-PM sustains gunshots, two aides also injured

Meanwhile, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram wrote, "Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad . Our prayers with Imran BHAI and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity."

Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad . Our prayers with Imran BHAI and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 3, 2022 ×

Akhtar, who remains vocal on various aspects across the globe on Twitter, wrote, "Heard about the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. Alhamdolillah he is fine and in good spirits. This clip of him is from after the attack. I strongly condemn the attack."

Heard about the attack on @ImranKhanPTI . Alhamdolillah he is fine and in good spirits. This clip of him is from after the attack.



I strongly condemn the attack. pic.twitter.com/VeFxFIYf8p — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 3, 2022 ×

Md Hafeez also reacted and tweeted saying, "Strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May he stay safe & get well soon. Aameen."

Strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May he stay safe & get well soon. Aameen 🤲🏼 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 3, 2022 ×

Khan's successor and current Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif also joined in and tweeted, “I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people.”