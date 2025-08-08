/B 21 Raider, a flying gas can, is a winner because of sheer number, top US bomber officer says

The B-2 stealth bombers showed how vital the fighter jet is during Operation Midnight Hammer strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. US Air Force’s top bomber officer says he is now super excited about the B-21 Raider entering the force, especially since a large number of them are being manufactured. With B-2 stealth bombers, the biggest problem that was highlighted despite their successful work, was how so less of them were built. The officer is now looking forward to having a large fleet of the B-21 Raider. The US Air Force currently has a fleet of 19 B-2 bombers. The B-21 Raider will replace it and more than 40 remaining B-1s. Last year, the Department of Defence released the first images of the B-21 Raider, which has a deep shelf-like extension which is most pronounced along its nose, unlike the beak-like nose of its predecessor, the B-2. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jason Armagost spoke about the B-21 during an online talk hosted by the Air & Space Forces Association’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.

Air Force wants 145 B-21 Raider bombers

According to current plans, at least 100 B-21s will enter the Air Force. One pre-production Raider is currently in flight testing, and another one will also enter the test phase soon. Four other B-21s are in various stages of production. Senior US military officials do not think 100 B-21 Raiders are enough and are asking for a fleet of 145 bombers. Armagost said he is most looking forward to having a huge force of the Raiders. “Sixth-generation stealth brings with it, it brings its own set of pretty amazing capabilities, but what I’m most excited about is the ability to build a campaign force.”

B-21 Raider is like a stealthy flying gas can

“If we get our numerical force build-out correct, which is always going to be a thing we have to be concerned about, we can build a campaign tempo. We can build diversity of munitions and options for attack," Armagost added. The B-21 is expected to have an extremely long unrefueled range because of its very large internal fuel capacity. It is like a stealthy flying gas can, TWZ reported. Its airframe is optimised for high-altitude flight and is equipped with advanced engines. However, there is uncertainty about the Air Force's plans for new stealthy tankers. “As the B-21 bomber enters service, which will modernise and increase our bomber fleet, we must also ensure that we have an adequate tanker fleet to support this platform and the important missions it will perform." The B-21 is smaller than the existing B-2 and so would carry less ordnance per sortie.