/From US's B-21 Raider to China’s Xian H-20: Top 5 Stealth Bombers in World

What if a bomber precisely hit any country's territory, carrying deep-penetration without being seen or intercepted until it's too late? So, this is exactly what a stealth bomber is, which evades detection by radar, infrared, and other enemy tracking systems. These military aircraft are equipped with low-observable technologies, such as radar-absorbing materials, unique aerodynamic shapes, and internal weapons bays.

Their primary role is to deliver nuclear or conventional weapons while remaining invisible to modern air defence systems. Stealth bombers play a significant role in contemporary warfare by offering strategic deterrence, precision strike capability, and a first-strike advantage in war-like scenarios.

Based on current roles in military operations, either it has already been used or is in the developing phase, we have categorised the top 5 best Stealth Bombers in the World:

1. Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider (USA)

The B-21 Raider is the latest stealth bomber, which is in the development phase for the United States Air Force (USAF). It is being designed to replace the ageing B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit, as it features next-generation stealth technology, extended range, and AI-assisted avionics. The aircraft is optimised for both conventional and nuclear strikes, with the capability to penetrate sophisticated air defence systems. It is also expected to exceed 6,000 miles, similar to or better than the B-2, and likely to enter service by 2040, according to a report in Eletimes.

2. Northrop Grumman B‑2 Spirit of US

It is made by Northrop Grumman, the bomber, with its cutting-edge stealth technology, which began its production in the 1980s but was stopped by the fall of the Soviet Union. Later, the Pentagon’s procurement program was cut short, and only 21 were produced.

The B-2 can carry two 15-ton bunker-buster bombs, which are possessed by the US only. It can penetrate complex air defences and launch precise attacks on targets that have become impenetrable. These bombers can attack any target in the world from continental US bases due to their wide range. It has a range of over 6,000 nautical miles without refuelling.

It is equipped with a two-pilot crew configuration, which helps reduce personnel requirements while also maintaining operational effectiveness through advanced automation systems. With a payload capacity of more than 40,000 pounds, the aircraft can carry a diverse array of conventional and nuclear weapons.

3. Xian H-20 of China

Another developing stealth bomber, the Xian H-20, is expected to be a game-changer in strategic bombing for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force. It is being designed to rival the B-2 and B-21 in stealth and range to evade modern radar systems.

The bomber carries up to 20,000 pounds of nuclear and conventional munitions and has the caliber to travel over 6,000 miles (10,000 km), enabling long-range strikes.

4. Rockwell B-1B Lancer (USA)

The B-1B Lancer, also known as “The Bone,” is a long-range, supersonic conventional bomber, multi-mission, designed for nuclear capabilities, which is used by the United States Air Force. The B-1 can exceed the speed of sound, reaching Mach 1.2 at higher altitudes, though it typically cruises at subsonic speeds. It can also hold 24 cruise missiles.

It can carry a massive payload of up to 75,000 pounds (34,019 kg) of bombs and missiles, carrying the weapons over longer distances. And it can fly 4,600 miles (7,400 km) without refuelling with a 37,000-pound (16,800 kg) payload and unlimited global range with in-air refuelling.

5. Russia's Tupolev Tu-160M2