Austria files lawsuit against EU for greenwashing natural gas and nuclear energy

Austria is dragging the European Union (EU) to court. Reportedly, the central European country is not happy with the EU's decision to characterise natural gas and nuclear power generation as sustainable energies.

Austria’s Minister for Climate Action Leonore Gewessler took to Twitter to inform that the government last week filed a lawsuit before the top EU court over the classification used. She added that the categorisation could 'greenwash' natural gas and nuclear energy, despite the damage they cause.

"The decision to include #Nuclear and #Gas in the #Taxonomy regulation does not do justice to the European efforts for a good & climate-friendly future. That is why we brought a #Lawsuit before the European Court of Justice," tweeted Gewessler.

Die Entscheidung, #Atomkraft und #Gas in die #Taxonomie-Verordnung aufzunehmen, wird den europäischen Bemühungen für eine gute & klimafreundliche Zukunft nicht gerecht. Deshalb haben wir vor dem Europäischen Gerichtshof eine #Nichtigkeitsklage eingebracht. #taxonomy (1/7) — Leonore Gewessler (@lgewessler) October 10, 2022 ×

Gewessler cited examples of disasters in Chernobyl and Fukushima and said that nuclear energy came with 'incalculable risks'. As for natural gas, the methane released afterwards is thought to be 80 times more harmful to the climate than carbon dioxide in a short term.

"The @EU_Commission has completely ignored some essential legal rules & even the critical opinion of its own panel of experts. This clearly shows: The #fossil #Lobbygroups were satisfied & they themselves are not convinced of their decision," she signed off as saying.

Austria has received support from EU member Luxembourg which has stated that it will stand with the country in its legal case.

Notably, the EU in May earlier this year passed a controversial proposal under which both natural gas and nuclear energy have been put in the category of sustainable investments.

Even then, Austria had lodged its strong protest against the decision and warned of a court case. In an interview, with Times, Gewessler said nuclear and gas energy cannot be part of the green taxonomy.

"In a credible, ambitious, and science-based taxonomy, nuclear and gas are not part of that picture," said Gewessler.

