Man sues Texas Pete hot sauce company after learning it is not made in Texas

In what comes as a bizarre incident, a California resident in the USA has sued a hot sauce company with Texas in its name after learning the sauce wasn't made in the state of Texas.

Reportedly, a man named Philip White bought a bottle of Texas Pete hot sauce for about $3 at a local supermarket in California in September 2021, thinking the product was made in the Lone Star state. However, upon learning that the sauce was made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, an angry White filed a class action lawsuit last month.

Under the lawsuit filed at the Los Angeles federal court, White is demanding that the company pay for the damages and simultaneously, change its name and branding. According to local reports, Texas Pete has time till November 10 to respond to the complaint.

Claiming the company was using false advertising to sell its product, White said he would have not bought the product if he knew where it was produced.

"By way of its false marketing and labeling, [Texas Pete] knowingly and intentionally capitalizes on consumers’ desire to partake in the culture and authentic cuisine of one of the most prideful states in America," alleged White in the complaint.

White also argued that despite the back label stating the product is manufactured in North Caolina, a consumer would most likely not notice it.

"If a consumer conducted an extremely close review of the Products’ back labels, nothing would overcome the reasonable impression given by the front label that the Products are indeed made in Texas," alleged White.

While White alleges that the company misled him by the name, Texas Pete Sauce company on its website, in a rather transparent manner has laid down the history of why the sauce made in North Carolina was named Texas Pete.

"Legend has it that, when Sam Garner and his three sons, Thad, Ralph and Harold, were trying to come up with a brand name for this spicy new sauce they had created, a marketing advisor suggested the name “Mexican Joe” to connote the piquant flavor reminiscent of the favorite foods of our neighbors to the south," reads the about section of the website.

It adds that Garner refused to name the sauce 'Mexican Joe' as he wanted an American name and thus settled on Texas which "also had a reputation for spicy cuisine".

"Then he glanced at son Harold, whose nickname was “Pete” and the Texas Pete cowboy was born," added the company.

