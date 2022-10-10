Two unidentified men shot outside Republican leader's home with teenage daughters inside

Republic governor candidate for New York Lee Zeldin said two strangers were shot outside his home on Sunday. Reportedly, the shooting incident took place around 2:18 PM local time when Zeldin's two 16-year-old daughters were inside the home.

Zeldin took to Twitter to inform that the bullets had landed just 30 feet from his daughters while he, along with his wife was in a car en route to Morris Park.

"Thank you to all who reached out with your concern regarding the 2 people shot this afternoon outside my home. Mikayla and Arianna were at the kitchen table doing homework. One of the bullets landed just 30 feet from them. They acted very swiftly and smartly in response," tweeted Zeldin.

In a statement released by Zeldin's office, the GOP-endorsed candidate said his teenage daughters shouted after hearing the gunshots and instantly locked themselves in the bathroom. They later called 911.

"My daughters are shaken, but ok. Like so many New Yorkers, crime has literally made its way to our front door. My family is grateful to all who have reached out and we will provide another update when we can," read the statement.

Zeldin added that the two strangers shot were found under the porch in front of his home and that his family was working with the investigators to get to the end of the issue. However, Zeldin did not know the identity of the two shot individuals.

"Law enforcement is currently at our house. My entire family is at home working with the investigators and providing the security footage from our home cameras."

The Suffolk County Police Department investigating the matter said they did not have information to release about who fired the shots or who first found the two people shot.

This is not the first time that Zeldin has come perilously close to harm's way. Earlier this year in July, during a campaign stop in Perinton, the Republican leader was attacked by an individual with what allegedly was a sharp object.

Notably, Zeldin has made the 'rising crime rate' in the city a poll plank for his campaign. He is up against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and has called for a hardened stance on the bail laws among other measures.

(With inputs from agencies)



