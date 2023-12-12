LIVE TV
Australian teen narrowly escapes death after bite from one of Earth's most toxic animals

Perth, AustraliaEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Dec 12, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
The deadly cephalopod injects its victims with Tetrodotoxin, a chemical that stops nerves from signalling to muscles. It rapidly weakens and paralyses muscles, leading to respiratory arrest and eventually death. Photograph:(Twitter)

As per a report in a local news publication, the incident almost took a turn for the worse. The young man, 18-year-old Jacob Eggington, was collecting shells for his young niece who could've died if bitten by the deadly octopus 

An Australian teenager narrowly escaped death after being bitten by a blue-ringed octopus, which just so happens to be one of the world's most toxic animals. He had the lucky escape after accidentally picking up the deadly octopus while picking shells at a popular beach near Perth. 

From bad to worse

As per a report in local news publication Perth Now, the incident almost took a turn for the worse. The young man, 18-year-old Jacob Eggington, was collecting shells for his young niece. 

He had just taken out shells from his pocket to give to her when he spotted the blue-ringed octopus.

Jacob's brother Joshua told 7News Perth that as soon as the teenager "saw the octopus, he yelled really loudly."

"Just a few seconds later and the toddler would have been holding it." This could've proven deadly.

"That's probably when the more dramatic thoughts (started), to think what could have happened. So in the same way, he did get bit, but, but he probably saved one of his niece’s or nephew’s life," he added.

Blue-ringed octopus bite

Jacob was rushed to Rockingham Hospital, where he had to undergo emergency treatment for more than six hours for the blue octopus sting. If the deadly marine animal had bitten the toddler, it could've been fatal.

As per Murdoch University marine scientist professor Jennifer Verduin, a bite from the blue-ringed octopus can kill within 30 minutes.

The deadly cephalopod injects its victims with Tetrodotoxin, a chemical that stops nerves from signalling to muscles. It rapidly weakens and paralyses muscles, leading to respiratory arrest and eventually death. There is no antivenom, which makes encounters with the ocean animal extremely dangerous.

Issuing a warning ahead of the summer holidays, Verduin said, "They're very good at hiding so we wouldn't normally see them that often, but they are there."

Beach goers have been asked to wear reef shoes to protect themselves. In case someone gets bit, they should seek immediate medical treatment, warns the report.

(With inputs from agencies)

Moohita Kaur Garg

“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it.” – Albus Dumbledore (J. K. Rowling)

An avid Harry Potter fan, Moohita wholeheartedly believes that words do, in fact, hold inexhaustible magic, which is why she chose journalism. She enjoys writing about science, technology, politics and trending news topics and tweets at @MoohitaKaurGarg.

