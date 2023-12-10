Enormous Pliosaur 'sea monster' skull with razor-sharp teeth found on UK's Jurassic Coast

A skull of a giant sea monster, the pliosaur, has been found from the cliffs of South West England's Dorset's Jurassic Coast, providing new insights into the ancient predator that roamed in the oceans 150 million years ago.

The 2-metre-long fossil is one of the most complete of its kind ever discovered, reports suggest adding that the skull has 130 razor-sharp teeth, hinting at the pliosaur's ability to kill with a single bite.

Local palaeontologist Steve Etches reportedly expressed his amazement, stating, "It's one of the best fossils I've ever worked on. What makes it unique is it's complete."

Dr. Andre Rowe from Bristol University described the pliosaur as an underwater T. rex, which is one of the most well-known and iconic dinosaur species that lived nearly 68 to 66 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous period.

The predator, whose skull has been located, is being called the ultimate killing machine with a length of 10-12 metres and four powerful flipper-like limbs.

A drone survey identified the likely location on the towering cliff face, prompting a daring excavation. The months spent cleaning up the skull, dangling from ropes 15 metres above a beach, have been successful.

Palaeobiologist Prof Emily Rayfield has examined the specimen and revealed the pliosaur's powerful bite which was made by forces of about 33,000 newtons, surpassing even saltwater crocodiles.

The fossil suggested the pliosaur had acute senses, with snout pits possibly detecting changes in water pressure made by prey. A hole in its head housed a parietal, or third, eye, indicating light sensitivity for locating animals in murky waters.

Steve Etches plans to display the skull at his museum, the Etches Collection in Kimmeridge, next year.