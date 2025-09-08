/Australia’s ‘mushroom murders’: Erin Patterson sentenced to life in prison

An Australian court on Monday (September 8) sentenced Erin Patterson, 50, to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 33 years, following her conviction for killing three people by serving them a poisonous mushroom meal. Patterson was found guilty in July of murdering her estranged husband’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, and his aunt Heather Wilkinson, during a 2023 family lunch at her home in Leongatha, Victoria. She was also convicted of attempting to kill Heather’s husband, Pastor Ian Wilkinson, the sole survivor of the meal.

The highly publicised trial drew global attention, attracting podcasters, documentary makers, and curious onlookers to the rural Morwell courthouse. The case became infamous as the “mushroom murders,” yet Patterson’s motive has never been established. Supreme Court Justice Christopher Beale delivered the sentence in Melbourne, condemning Patterson for showing no remorse. “Your actions inflicted unimaginable suffering. Your lack of contrition only deepens the pain of those left behind,” he told the court.

While imposing the maximum sentence, Justice Beale ruled she would be eligible for parole at age 83. Patterson’s lawyers had argued that she should be considered for release after 30 years, citing the notoriety of the case and the likelihood she would remain in protective custody. She has 28 days to appeal the verdict and the sentence. On the day of sentencing, Patterson appeared in court wearing a patterned paisley shirt, her hair tied back, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Outside court, Pastor Wilkinson expressed gratitude for the support his family had received, while asking for privacy. “Be kind to one another,” he said quietly. “We are still grieving and trying to heal.” Jurors had been told that Simon Patterson, Erin’s estranged husband, was invited to the lunch but withdrew at the last moment, telling her via text message that he felt uneasy about attending. At the time, the couple’s relationship was strained due to disputes over child support.