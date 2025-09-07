/WATCH - Mumbai man celebrates father’s MBA achievement at 52 with surprise party, video wins hearts on social media

A 52-year-old man from Mumbai recently completed his MBA, and his son decided to celebrate the achievement of his father in a very unique way by hosting a party with a theme based on his father. A video of the celebration has now gone viral on social media. The video, posted on Instagram by Maitreya Sathe with the caption “Graduate,” has already gathered more than 316 K views. The message in the video reads, “pov: your dad got an MBA at 52, so you threw a surprise graduation party for him BUT the theme was him.”

In the video, the man walks into his home and is surprised to see friends and family wearing masks of his face on them. The walls are covered with colourful sticky notes, which he reads with a mix of surprise and happiness. His joy is clearly visible as everyone cheers for him.

People on the social media were equally touched by the celebration. One person commented, “This is the sweetest thing I’ve seen today.” Another said, “The happiness on his face says it all.”

Some people on social media even related it to their own journeys and expressed their admiration, one user wrote, “I’m struggling to finish my Executive MBA at 35, I need some motivation from Uncle.” Another joked, “I’ll show this to my dad so he knows how other dads are achieving things.”