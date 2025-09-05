/Elon Musk's Tesla hits Indian road for first time - Who owns it?

Tesla has achieved a big milestone in India with the first delivery of its Model Y SUV from its new ‘Tesla Experience Centre’ in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik became the first Indian customer to receive the car directly from the official Tesla outlet. The Shiv Sena leader had booked the Model Y soon after Tesla opened its first showroom in India in July this year. At the handover, the company showcased the SUV and explained its key technology and eco-friendly features.

Speaking at the event, Sarnaik said that his purchase was not just for personal use but also to support Maharashtra’s push for a clean and green environment. He further added that he also plans to gift a Tesla to his grandson to encourage awareness of electric vehicles among the younger generation.

The minister also highlighted that his state aims to expand electric vehicle adoption over the next few years. He also mentioned ongoing EV benefits, such as toll exemptions on the Atal Setu and Samruddhi Expressway. He further noted that the state transport body, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), has already added nearly 5,000 e-buses to its fleet.

Key features of Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y is available in two versions. In the first variant, the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) uses a 60kWh battery and offers a range of up to 500km, while in the second variant, the Long Range RWD variant extends up to 622km. Both models use a single motor, and the RWD variant goes from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, while the LR RWD does it in 5.6 seconds.

The price for the RWD model starts at Rs 59.89 lakh ($67,954.50) (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the LR RWD costs Rs 67.89 lakh ($77,031.73). The standard colour of these models is Stealth Grey. While other shades are also available, customers have to pay extra for them.