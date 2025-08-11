/After Mumbai, Tesla opens second experience centre in Delhi; THIS city is next

After maximum city, Mumbai, Tesla opens its second experience centre in India. This one is in the capital, New Delhi. The electric vehicle maker aspires to expand the chain to the IT hub Bengaluru as well. On Monday (August 11), at the inauguration of the centre in Aerocity, the plans to expand were announced, though no date has been mentioned.

India’s first Tesla showroom was opened in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and the experience centre was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday (July 15). The company is gearing up their game in the world’s third-largest automobile market – India. There was a lot of buzz around the experience centre way before its launch, and now automobile enthusiasts are flocking to check the new Tesla Model Y priced at $70,000 (₹60.1 lakh) and the long-range variant at $79,000 (₹67.8 lakh).