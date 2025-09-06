Total lunar eclipse 2025: Blood moon to light up skies across Asia, Europe and more on THIS date

A beautiful and rare celestial event called a total lunar eclipse will occur on the night of September 7 and 8, 2025. During this time, the Moon will turn a deep red or orange colour, which is why it’s often called a ‘red blood’ moon. People across Asia, Australia, Europe, and parts of Africa will be able to see it if the sky is clear.

When and where to watch

The eclipse will reach its full stage at 2:41 am IST on September 7. This full phase, called totality, will last for about 82 minutes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Here are the local times when you can see the full eclipse in different cities:

Mumbai: 11:00 pm to 12:22 am Bangkok: 12:30 am to 1:52 am Beijing, Hong Kong, Perth: 1:30 am to 2:52 am Tokyo: 2:30 am to 3:52 am Sydney: 3:30 am to 4:52 am London: From 7:30 pm local time (the moon is already rising in eclipse)

It is expected that about 77 per cent of the world’s people will be able to see the full eclipse.

What happens during the total eclipse?

The eclipse begins when the Moon moves into Earth’s light shadow, called the penumbra, and then into the darker shadow, called the umbra. As the Moon moves deeper into this shadow, it slowly becomes dark and then turns a reddish colour.

This red colour appears because sunlight bends through Earth’s atmosphere and reaches the Moon. Dust, pollution, and clouds in the air can change how dark or bright the red looks.

Can the eclipse be watched with the naked eye?

The eclipse is safe to watch with your naked eyes. You don’t need any glasses or special tools. However, binoculars or a small telescope can help you see the Moon more clearly.