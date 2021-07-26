Australia: Cockatoos learn how to open bin's lid by watching other birds

Scientists in Australia have observed that cockatoos in Sydney have learned how to open bins by watching others.

An ornithologist Richard Major observed Australia’s sulphur-crested cockatoos opening the lids of bins to scavenge for food a few years ago.

After watching a handful of them, Major and his team decided to study other cockatoos and see if they had also learned this trick.

Also read | This snake venom 'super glue' can stop bleeding in seconds

The team started analysing video footage of 160 birds that were seen lifting bin lids. Researchers started assessing the video footage with the geographical spread and observed that most birds were learning how to open lids after watching others.

Cockatoos turn their neck and use their beaks to open the lid. After finding a break, they quickly shuffle far enough towards the bin’s edge to let the lid fall backward completely and then feast on the contents of the bin.

Also read | New study suggests dogs can be used to detect COVID-19

This spread of cockatoos learning to open a bin was not random and had “started in southern suburbs and radiated outwards”, which further proves that these birds have successfully managed to copy their peers and learn a new skill.

Birds are believed to be good at social learning. This new discovery has given scientists a dream project to work on, i.e, the spread of cultural trends in birds.