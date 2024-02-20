Australia announces navy overhaul to build biggest fleet since World War II

Australia, on Tuesday (Feb 20) outlined its decade-long plan and announced a major overhaul of the navy’s surface combatant fleet saying that it would more than double the number of warships as well as add six large and “optionally crewed” naval vessels heavily armed with missiles as a part of the new $11 billion reshaping of the country’s naval forces.

Australia’s plan for its navy

The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government announced a major overhaul of the country’s navy which includes the acquisition of six new large optionally crewed surface vessels (LOSVs) which can be operated remotely by a support vessel and would be heavily armed with missiles.

WATCH | Australia to double fleet of Warships by 2034 Under the sweeping overhaul, Australia will have 26 combat-ready warships up from the current fleet of 11 ships. “It is the largest fleet that we will have since the end of the Second World War,” said Defence Minister Richard Marles.

He also cited concerns over rising geopolitical tensions amid competition between the United States, its allies and China in the Asia-Pacific region

Canberra has also reduced its order of Hunter-class frigates from nine to six, according to the new plan “Enhanced Lethality Surface Combatant Fleet.”

The new fleet would include three upgraded Hobart-class destroyers, 11 new general-purpose frigates to replace six remaining Anzac-class frigates, six new LOSVs and 25 minor war vessels, including six Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs).

The Hunter class frigates will be built at the Osborne shipyard in South Australia, said Australia’s Department of Defence in a statement.

The announcement also comes after the government received an independent analysis, led by the retired US navy Vice-Admiral William Hilarides, which found that the current and planned surface combatant fleet was “not appropriate for the strategic environment we face, noting it is the oldest fleet Navy has operated in its history”.

The independent analysis also urged the Albanese government for “immediate implementation” of the overhaul citing the threat to Australia’s national security.

Australia’s oldest currently serving warship, HMAS Anzac, as per the plan, will be immediately decommissioned ahead of the gradual replacement of the ageing Anzac-class fleet with new frigates.

Australia increases defence spending

To implement the shake-up to the current Australian navy fleet, the government has announced an additional $1.7 billion over the forward estimates and $11.1 billion over the next decade in defence for “accelerated delivery” for the navy’s future surface combatant fleet and to expand the country’s shipbuilding industry.

The total cost of the plan over the next decade would amount to $54 billion. The plan would also see Australia increase its defence spending to 2.4 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP), above the two per cent target set by its NATO allies.

“This will be the largest surface combatant force we’ve operated in generations. It will also be, in time, the most lethal,” said Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond.