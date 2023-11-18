Australia expresses concerns after China targets its divers with sonar pulses

Australian naval personnel allegedly sustained minor injuries on Tuesday (Nov 14) after an “unsafe and unprofessional” conduct by a Chinese warship in international waters off Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said Saturday (Nov 18) his government had expressed “serious concerns” to the Chinese side regarding the encounter between the HMAS Toowoomba and the People’s Liberation Army-Navy’s (PLAN) destroyer.

What happened?

According to the Australian minister, the Australian vessel was on its way to a scheduled port visit to Japan when it found that fishing nets had got stuck into the boat’s propellers.

The divers on the ship started an underwater operation to clear the nets. A message regarding the ongoing operation was also communicated through the usual maritime channels.

It was then that the PLAN vessel came dangerously close to the Australian ship. It prompted the Australian divers to reiterate their message and request the Chinese destroyers to stay away.

According to Richard Marles, soon after the second warning was issued, the PLA destroyer DDG-139 "was detected operating its hull-mounted sonar in a manner that posed a risk to the safety of the Australian divers who were forced to exit the water."

It came even as the Chinese side “acknowledged” the message sent by the Australian divers.

The divers, who were assessed after they surfaced, sustained minor injuries likely because they were subjected to the sonar pulses, the minister alleged.

“This is unsafe and unprofessional conduct,” Marles said. “The safety and wellbeing of our [Australian Defence Force] personnel continues to be our utmost priority,” he added.

Divers exposed to high levels of underwater sound can suffer from dizziness, hearing damage or injuries to other organs, depending on the frequency and intensity of the sound, according to the UK’s Diving Medical Advisory Committee.

Setback to Australia-China reconciliation?

The assertive action by China comes hot on the heels of the much-anticipated visit by Australian leader Anthony Albanese to Beijing earlier this month where Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to stabilise the bilateral relationship.

Canberra is hopeful that China will roll back its sanctions on Australian wine and other trade restrictions that were introduced during ex-PM Scott Morrison’s tenure.

However, Beijing has made clear the highly-sought reconciliation with China will come at a price, something that the Albanese administration would like to ponder upon.