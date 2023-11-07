Looking to mend ties, Australian PM talks of 'very positive' meet with Xi Jinping

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday (November 6) said that he had a "very positive" engagement with China after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi on his part said on Monday that a stable relationship between the two countries served each other's interests and that Australia and China should further enhance their cooperation. This is seen to be a clear signal from the Chinese side that it was ready to move on from the recent strain in relations between the two countries.

Albanese is the first Australian leader to visit Beijing since the year 2016. He said that the "conflict in the world was raised" during the meeting that took place at the Great Hall of the People. The topics included the Russian invasion and the Middle East. Albanese said that he also raised the case of Australian writer Yang Hengjun, who is languishing in Beijing jail for four years on spying charges.

China is Australia's biggest commercial partner and the two countries have built a trade relationship for decades. China has been purchasing Australia's food and natural resources.

However, in recent years, relations between the two countries have soured. In 2017, Australia accused China of meddling in its politics. Australia is part of the Quad grouping with the United States, India and Japan. China sees the grouping as an attempt to contain it.

China has been proactive in enhancing ties with Pacific Island nations, traditionally viewed as being part of Australia and New Zealand's sphere of influence. Chinese moves have caused concern in Australia as well as in the West, with the United States rushing to counter rising Chinese influence in the region.

The strain in relations between Australia and China had affected the trade as well. Australian PM Anthony Albanese's visit was widely perceived as an attempt at damage control and to ease tensions.