Australia orders ex-Indian envoy to pay hefty compensation to former help for alleged exploitation

An Australian court has ordered an ex-Indian envoy to pay thousands of dollars in compensation to a former domestic help for alleged unpaid wages and unfair working conditions.

Australian media reported that Seema Shergill, originally from India's Punjab state, worked for one year at the residence of India's former envoy in Canberra Navdeep Suri. In May 2016, Shergill fled his house suddenly, without taking any of her belongings.

Suri ordered to pay AUD 136,000 in compensation

"The federal court heard Sherghill worked seven days a week, for 17.5 hours per day. Her duties included cleaning the house, preparing meals and tidying the garden, and she was only let out of the house to walk Suri's dog," Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.

"She was initially paid the equivalent of about AUD 7.80 per day before she complained and Suri increased her rate to AUD 9 per day. In total, she received about AUD 3,400 for her 13 months of work," the report added.

The court has ordered Suri to pay Shergill AUD 136,000 (Rs 73.6 lakh) in compensation within 60 days, along with interest.

Shergill previously defied Indian govt’s orders

Shergill had worked at Suri’s residence in Egypt as well when he was posted there as India’s ambassador.

In April 2015, she travelled to Australia along with the Indian envoy. Shergill was issued an official passport and was asked to return to India the next year.

But she defied the order and fled in 2016. By 2021, she had acquired Indian citizenship. Hindustan Times quoted some people familiar with the case as saying that the prime reason for her filing the case against the Indian envoy could be acquiring Australian citizenship.

According to them, if the employee had any grievances, she should have returned to India and approached competent authorities or any court.