Meet Ashwin Ramaswami, first Gen Z Indian-American Democrat vying for Georgia Senate seat

Ashwin Ramaswami, a multifaceted professional with expertise in software engineering, election security, and technology law, has broken new ground by becoming the first Indian-American from Generation Z to pursue a state or federal legislative position in the United States.

Identified as a member of Generation Z, comprising of people born between 1997 and 2012, Ramaswami's candidacy marks a significant shift in American political representation.

Ramaswami, running as a Democratic candidate for the State Senate in Georgia's 48th district, aims to represent diverse communities, including Johns Creek, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Sugar Hill, and Buford, driven by a commitment to community service.

In his bid for office, Ramaswami faces Republican incumbent Shawn Still, whose involvement in controversial events related to the 2020 election adds complexity to the race.

Embracing cultural heritage

Born to immigrant parents from Tamil Nadu, India, Ramaswami's upbringing reflects a fusion of Indian heritage and American values, with a deep appreciation for Indian epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Born to immigrant parents from Tamil Nadu, India, Ramaswami's upbringing reflects a fusion of Indian heritage and American values, with a deep appreciation for Indian epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata. "I'm the child of immigrants, but I was born and raised in Johns Creek. For a long time, I was interested in how I could give back to my community. I didn't want to stay in the Bay. I wanted to come and give back," said Ramaswami, 24, in an interview to The Stanford Daily.

“I have strong ties. I’d also break barriers in terms of being the first Indian American and Gen Z member of the Georgia State Senate. So I’d bring a new voice to politics,” he added.

Ramaswami's decision to enter politics stems from a desire to address pressing societal issues, including education, job creation, healthcare access, and public safety, despite the challenges associated with his age and political inexperience.

With a background in computer science and legal expertise, Ramaswami brings a unique skill set to the political arena, leveraging his experience in cybersecurity, election security, and consumer protection to offer innovative solutions to legislative challenges.

“My parents both came to the US in the 1990s. They both came from Tamil Nadu. My mom is from Chennai, my dad is from Coimbatore. I've always grown up with Indian culture and also American culture growing up as well. I'm a Hindu. I've been very interested in Indian culture philosophy my whole life,” he said in another interview with PTI.

“When I was in college, I actually learned Sanskrit and ended up reading a lot of ancient texts and got very interested in reading Upanishads, ..and my whole life I've been very involved in yoga and meditation and now also teaching Baal Vihara to younger students," he said. We were featured in the @StanfordDaily! I previously served as the Daily's first chief technology officer at @Stanford, and now I'm running for state senate in my hometown. https://t.co/1jMKPBTZN2 — Ashwin Ramaswami for State Senate (@ashwinforga) February 17, 2024 × If successful, Ramaswami would make history as Georgia's first Generation Z State Senator and the first Indian American to serve in the state legislature, embodying a vision of inclusive representation and forward-thinking leadership in American politics.