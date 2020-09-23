At UNGA, Jinping claimed China is not 'expansionist'. These facts tell otherwise!

At the United Nations General Assembly 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping claimed that China was not only a defender of the global order, but was also committed to peace, cooperation, dialogue, democracy, freedom, and justice.

“China is the largest developing country in the world, a country that is committed to peaceful, open, cooperative and common development. We will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence. We have no intention to fight either a cold war or a hot war with any country”, Jinping said during his speech.

Also read: UNGA 2020: Xi Jinping warns against 'clash of civilisations'

He, however, forgot about COVID-19, which originated in China and has now killed almost 10 lakh (close to a million) people across the world.

COVID-19 has ravaged the world, hammered the global economy, put countries under lockdown.

If this is not war, what is?

President Xi also said, “We will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence”. China has territorial disputes with 18 countries, and shares its border with 14 countries.

China has a territorial dispute with Japan, for it claims the Senkaku islands and the Ryukyu island. China also claims large parts of Vietnam, including Paracel islands and Spratly islands.

China claims the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, and the territory of Ladakh. Both the countries have also been involved in skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control - the border.

China has built 11 buildings on Nepalese land.

China also claims North Korea’s Baekdu mountains and Jiandao. Beijing also has land disputes with the Philippines. China also claims 160,000 sq km of Russian land.

China is also fighting Singapore in the South China Sea.

In the East China Sea, it is fighting South Korea. China claims parts of Bhutan, all of Taiwan, large areas of Laos, and parts of Brunei, along with Tajikistan, and Cambodia.

It is also fighting Indonesia and Malaysia in the South China Sea. China also claims all of Mongolia. This is the the real face of expansionist, peace-loving China.

President Xi talks about his country's love for dialogue, but refused to engage with India to solve the border dispute. “We will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation. We do not seek to develop only ourselves or engage in a zero-sum game”, Jinping had said.

India has been calling for dialogue on the LAC issue for 44 yeas now, to solve the issue at the undefined border which is 3,488 kilometres long.

In the last 5 decades, it has seen over 10 major conflicts, all because China refuses dialogue.

Do the Chinese people want this?

A video has been doing the rounds on social media, showing PLA troops in tears. It surfaced on September 20, and since then has gone viral.

Why are these Chinese soldiers crying? Reports say these men are new PLA recruits, and they are sobbing away to glory because they have been deployed to China's border with India.

Also read: ‘Sobbing’ China soldiers on way to India border cause China-Taiwan media war

Chinese mouthpiece, Global Times has come up with a new spin. It says the troops became emotional while listening to a Chinese military song.

A piece by the South China Morning Post talks about how 70 per cent of PLA soldiers are single children, who may not be up to the task of defending China's borders.