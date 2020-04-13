At times of social distancing, a dog delivers wine in US

The world is emphasising on social distancing to avoid novel coronavirus and this crisis has made a lot of people creative to get the job done.

One such story is of the 11-year-old dog Soda, who was a few weeks ago, just a cuddly dog, but now is serving wines too in the United States.

Also read | Chinese father designs space suit for two-year-old to shield him from coronavirus

Soda, a brindle boxer, is helping Stone House Urban Winery in Hagerstown, Maryland to deliver wines for their customers.

Also read | US panic buying patterns shifts from toilet paper to hair colour

The winery with the help of social media informed people about the brindle boxer's services to help customers pick their orders and maintain social distancing too.

"I saw Soda on Facebook, and I just had to, I love wines so, I love wines! I love dogs. You put the two together, so I had to make the drive out for it," said Samantha Hawkins, one of the a regular customers who stopped by to pick up her order.

Lori Yata, one of the co-owners of the all-woman winery, said that Soda's services have helped them a lot in these challenging times.

"We get a lot of women in here, a lot of women that just want to have a ladies night out, you know and we are the only female-run, totally run winery in Maryland. So, again, we're proud of that and we are holding our own. We're doing good, well then again I guess you can't count Soda, cause he's not a female. But, he's helping out as well," Yata said.

Coronavirus has most impacted the US with the death toll reaching 22,109 and infections affecting another 557,590 people, according to AFP tally.

Meanwhile, Soda. after doing his delivering job is rewarded with some affectionate pat and his favourite treats.

(With Reuters inputs)