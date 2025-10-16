/At NAM meet, India calls for deeper cooperation against terrorism

New Delhi: At a key Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) meeting in Uganda, India called for “deeper” cooperation to fight against terrorism. Representing India at the 19th NAM Midterm Ministerial meeting, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said, “Terrorism is a shared threat that can be addressed only through deeper international cooperation.”

Highlighting how India has been a “victim of barbaric cross-border terrorist attacks”, including the Pahalgam terror attack, the minister said, “When nations declare terror as state policy, when terror hubs are allowed to proliferate with impunity, when terrorists are glorified by the functionaries of a State, such actions deserve nothing but unequivocal condemnation.”

On April 22, 2025, Pakistan-trained terrorists of the terror group The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, launched a deadly terror attack on tourists in the Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India, killing 26 civilians—mostly Hindus targeted based on religious identity—while injuring several others. In response, India conducted precision strikes on Pakistan terror camps in Muridke and Bahawalpur and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh said, “It is a matter of deep regret that when the UN Security Council deliberated on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, a member state chose to defend the perpetrator—The Resistance Front—to the extent of seeking a deletion of any public reference to them.”

Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the UNSC, has publicly acknowledged its role in making sure the terror group’s name is not mentioned in the condemnation statement. The minister said, “Any sponsorship, support, justification or cover-up of terrorism will come back to bite those who do so.”

At the meeting, India also called for the reform of the UNSC, need to “re-purpose NAM to find effective solutions that encourage collaboration”, and make “technological innovations of digital public infrastructure and AI accessible and affordable to all for inclusive development”.

On the sidelines of the event, MoS Singh met ministers from Mozambique, Uganda, Mali, Somalia and called on Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.