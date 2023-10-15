At least one killed, three injured after Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel; Israeli army 'isolates area'

At least one person was killed and three others were injured after Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah launched missiles at a northern Israeli border village on Sunday (Oct 15), said the Israeli medics. The Shiite militant group backed by Iran later confirmed its role in the anti-tank guided missile attacks which reportedly began in the morning.

Attacks in northern Israel

According to Israeli media, Hezbollah launched at least five anti-tank guided missiles at the northern town of Shtula, a farming community, which is opposite the Lebanese community of Ayta a-Shab.

The strike has since prompted the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to respond with countermeasures against targets in Lebanon and declared a zone within four kilometres of the Lebanese border off-limits to public access saying that it is “isolating the area”.

“The IDF stresses that entering the area is strictly prohibited and asks the public to be vigilant and not enter the area,” said the Israeli army in a statement.

ALSO READ | Lebanon blames Israel for missile attack that hit journalists; Israeli army probes incident

Israeli residents in Manara, Yiftah, Margaliot, and Ramot Naftali were ordered to remain in bomb shelters until further notice following the recent attack, reported Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, the Iran-backed militant group said that it struck Israel in retaliation for separate "Israeli aggressions" that killed two civilians and struck a group of journalists, killing a Reuters videographer and wounding at least six others.

The IDF also reported that a second missile targeted a nearby military post.

Subsequently, a third missile was fired at a group of Israeli troops operating on the Lebanon border, said the IDF. However, the Iran-backed group said that the third missile attack targeted an Israeli tank.

A fourth and fifth attack was also reported by the IDF which said that their military posts near Lebanon came under fire due to these anti-tank guided missiles.

ALSO READ | Hezbollah says it targeted five Israeli outposts in disputed Shebaa Farms area

This comes amid fears that a second front could open up as Israel is in the midst of preparing for a ground operation in Gaza against the Palestinian militant group Hamas over a week after it launched a surprise attack in southern Israel which has led to more than 1,300 deaths in Israel and over 2,300 in Gaza.

About the victims

The Israeli Magen David Adom ambulance service said its medics said that a man in his 40s was dead at the scene in Shtula after the Hezbollah attack on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, three more men in their 40s – two in moderate condition and one in good condition – were taken to the hospital.

According to Israeli media reports, the first missile by the Lebanon-based group struck a construction site in Shtula on Sunday morning where one civilian was killed.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE