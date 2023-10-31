At least 50 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza refugee camp

More than 50 people were killed after Israeli forces allegedly bombed a refugee camp in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

"More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern (Gaza) Strip," a ministry statement said.

According to AFP, at least 47 bodies have been recovered at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The ministry said the blast was caused by an Israeli air strike.

تغطية صحفية: صور جديدة.. دمار هائل ومئات الشــهداء والجرحى بتدمير الاحتلال لحي سكني في مخيم جباليا. pic.twitter.com/oH2U0QlIDa — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 31, 2023 ×

So far, 8,525 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its retaliatory strikes on October 7.