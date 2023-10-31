LIVE TV
At least 50 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza refugee camp

Tel Aviv Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Oct 31, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

A significant area of the Jabalia refugee camp appears to have been levelled Photograph:(Reuters)

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said the blast was caused by an Israeli air strike. So far, 8,525 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its retaliatory strikes on October 7

More than 50 people were killed after Israeli forces allegedly bombed a refugee camp in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

"More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern (Gaza) Strip," a ministry statement said.

According to AFP, at least 47 bodies have been recovered at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The ministry said the blast was caused by an Israeli air strike.

So far, 8,525 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its retaliatory strikes on October 7.

The Israeli ministry is yet to respond to the refugee camp casualties.

This is a breaking story. More updates will be added soon

