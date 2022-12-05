At least 27 killed in Colombia landslide, several injured - President

At least 27 people were killed while many more were injured after a road in northwest Colombia was severely affected by a landslide. President Gustavo Petro took to Twitter on Monday to offer his condolences to the victims and said that a bus and other vehicles were trapped in the ruble.

"It is with sadness that I must announce that, so far, 27 people, including three minors, have lost their lives in the tragedy" that struck on Sunday in a remote area of the Pueblo Rico municipality, Petro said.

There were several people trapped as a result of the landslide on Sunday and the rescue operations were underway. Three people were declared dead within hours of the operation and several were injured but Reuters reported that multiple teams were deployed in the area by the government.

According to a survivor called Andres Ibarguen, the bus tried to dodge the ruble caused by the landslide but was still trapped. "Part of it was coming down and the bus was a little bit back from that. The bus driver was backing up when it all came crashing down," Andres Ibarguen told radio station Lloro Stereo.

The bus had 25 passengers on board and other vehicles were also trapped due to the landslide.

AFP reported that Colombia is currently experiencing the worst monsoon in around 40 years and the rainfall has proven tough for the infrastructure to control. Government data showed that several roads were impacted by the rainfall and at least 270 people have lost their lives.