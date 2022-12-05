Russia launches new barrage of missile strikes on Ukraine, targets power sources

Ukraine was only again hit by a barrage of missile strikes as Ukrainian officials accused Russia of targeting crucial infrastructure and energy sources ahead of the winter. The cities of Odesa, Cherkasy and Kryvyi Rih were reportedly impacted by the strikes and the Associated Press reported that the water supply in Odesa was affected massively after a missile strike resulted in widespread power outage.

“The enemy is again attacking the territory of Ukraine with missiles!” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, wrote on Telegram. He urged the citizens to find proper shelter in the affected cities and also requested global power to stop Russia from continuing the attack.

An official statement from the Ukrainian Air Force stated that the attack included land-based missiles from southern Russia and shipborne missiles from the Caspian and Black seas. Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said that Russa is using strategic bombers to launch missiles into Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was highly critical of the attacks but said that Ukraine was able to stop most Russian missiles from causing any damage. “Ukraine shot down more than 60 of over 70 missiles launched by Russia in a massed missile strike on Monday”, Ukraine’s air force command said.