At least 15 killed in militia attack on worshippers in Church in DR Congo

At least 15 people died after militia attacked the worshippers praying in a Church in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, confirmed military and local sources on Tuesday (August 29). The civilians living in this area have been victims of increasing violence.

Militiamen, who belonged to the Co-operative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) which is a militia group involved in various brutal ethnic killings, on Sunday attacked a fishing camp in Gobu, stated Charite Banza, president of civil society in Ituri province.

The attack that took place on Sunday lasted for more than two hours, and ended with the killing of 15 people, said Banza while speaking to the AFP, further stating that seven other people died in the same area a week earlier.

Ituri province has emerged as one of the most violent hotspots of Dr Congo where dozens of lives are being claimed in the attacks.

Officials prosecute perpetrators of attack

Head of the same chiefdom of Bahema Nord Pilo Mulindo said that as per a provisional toll nine civilians, four CODECO militiamen and one soldier were killed in the attack that took place on Tuesday.

Speaking to AFP, army spokesperson Lieutenant Jules Ngongo said that the CODECO militia had "attacked civilians in the middle of prayer on Sunday in their church in Gobu, on the shores of Lake Albert".

Ngongo stated that the military had responded to the church attack and the officials were prosecuting the perpetrators.

Djugu territory administrator Ruphin Mapela and civil society leader Dieudonne Lossa confirmed that the CODECO was behind the attack.

"The victims were praying to the Lord, but unfortunately militiamen identified as CODECO opened fire on them," Lossa stated. Both added that one soldier, four assailants and nine civilians were killed in the attack.

Mapela stated that the churches of Mesa, Cepac and Aumopro which are near the shore of Lake Albert in the Bahema-Nord chiefdom were attacked by the militants.

"We call on the population to remain calm as the armed forces pursue these criminals to put them out of action," said Ituri army spokesman Jules Ngongo Tshikudi.

The CODECO militia, which comprises thousands of fighters, says that they are protecting the Lendu community from its rival ethnic group the Hema. The conflict between Lendu and Hema communities rekindled in 2017, after a decade of calm.

