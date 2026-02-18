/At least 10 skiers missing, 6 stranded after avalanche hits California mountains

At least 10 skiers are missing, and six others are stranded after a major avalanche hit a backcountry slope near Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California, US, on Tuesday (February 17, 2026). The avalanche took place at around 11:30 a.m. Pacific time in the Castle Peak area near Truckee amid heavy snowfall, which is around 10 miles north of Lake Tahoe, according to a report in Reuters.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, "A group of 16 skiers reportedly encountered an avalanche in the Castle Peak area of Truckee at approximately 11:30 a.m. today. At least six of the skiers have survived the avalanche and remain at the avalanche site, awaiting rescue, with the remaining ten unaccounted for at the time of this release. The group consisted of four ski guides with 12 clients."

"Highly skilled rescue ski teams have departed from both Boreal Mountain Ski Resort and Tahoe Donner’s Alder Creek Adventure Center to make their way to the six known survivors, who have been directed to shelter in place as best they can in the conditions. A SnoCat team was also launched from Alder Creek Adventure Center," the sheriff’s office added.

