Trump’s name is moving from hotels to public institutions. From a proposed “Donald J. Trump International Airport” to “Trump-class” warships and immigration cards, branding the presidency itself is sparking controversy. Scroll down to see where he added his name across America.
Donald Trump’s signature branding strategy in his second term as the US President has moved beyond private real estate and into public institutions. The US president's company recently filed a trademark application for the name 'Donald J. Trump International Airport', just as Republican lawmakers in Florida advanced a proposal to rename Palm Beach International Airport after him.
From airports and cultural landmarks to financial schemes and defence projects, Trump’s name is appearing in places rarely associated with a sitting president. Here is a closer look at the latest examples fueling debate in Washington and beyond.
Republican lawmakers in Florida are backing a proposal to rename Palm Beach International Airport after Donald Trump, whose Mar a Lago estate sits just a few miles away. On Tuesday (Feb 17), the GOP-controlled Florida House voted 81-30 to rename Palm Beach International Airport after the POTUS, and the proposal is now headed to the state Senate.
Officials estimate the renaming could cost about 5.5 million dollars to update signage, uniforms, promotional material, and equipment.
The administration also announced plans for a new generation of naval vessels described as Trump class battleships. The first ship, USS Defiant, is envisioned as one of the most powerful surface combatants ever built by the United States.
In December 2025, the White House announced that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts would be renamed to include Trump’s name alongside Kennedy’s. The Trump handpicked Kennedy Center board approved the move, and updated signage quickly appeared on the building.
The decision triggered legal and political backlash. Some lawmakers argued the president lacked the authority to rename a congressionally designated memorial without legislation.
Around the same time, Trump’s name appeared on the headquarters of the US Institute of Peace in Washington after major leadership changes at the congressionally funded organisation. Former board members described the move" as a hostile takeover of the federally funded independent nonprofit in Trump’s second term".
Even national park passes have been redesigned, with new versions featuring Trump’s image alongside historical figures like George Washington. Conservation groups have challenged the move in court, arguing that the move was a "the most ego-driven action yet" and that public lands should remain politically neutral.
An immigration proposal, meanwhile, includes the Trump Gold Card residency visa under which applicants can receive US residency in record time. All it will take is a $15,000 DHS processing fee and, after background approval, a contribution of $1 million.
Another programme aimed at wealthy foreign nationals is advertised as coming soon on the Trump Card website. The Trump Platinum Card will also carry a $15,000 DHS processing fee and a $5 million contribution. Recipients, as per the website, will have the ability to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being subject to US taxes on non-US income.
Domestic policy initiatives have also adopted Trump branding. A new savings program called Trump Accounts offers investment funds for American children.
The account features a pilot program contribution of $1,000 for children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, and who are US citizens with a valid Social Security number.