Donald Trump’s signature branding strategy in his second term as the US President has moved beyond private real estate and into public institutions. The US president's company recently filed a trademark application for the name 'Donald J. Trump International Airport', just as Republican lawmakers in Florida advanced a proposal to rename Palm Beach International Airport after him.

From airports and cultural landmarks to financial schemes and defence projects, Trump’s name is appearing in places rarely associated with a sitting president. Here is a closer look at the latest examples fueling debate in Washington and beyond.