At least 1 dead, 13 injured after gunman opens fire at vigil in Texas

One person has been killed and at least 13 have been injured after another shooting incident took place in Texas, US. The incident took place when a gunman inside a vehicle started firing on a crowd gathered at vigil at around 6:40 pm.

Nearly 50 people were gathered for a celebration in Baytown, which is about 25 miles west of Houston.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, "Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came. Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd."

He further explained that one of the injured person was taken to a hospital by helicopter. One among the injured is also said to be a child.

#BREAKING: "Maybe 20 to 30 shots"



One person is dead and at least 7 others injured after a suspect fires into a crowd in Baytown, according to HCSO. The large crowd was holding a vigil for a man recently murdered.



Hear from a witness on @abc13houston at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/3ABflN1msl — Brooke Taylor (@ABC13Brooke) December 13, 2021 ×

The police has not disclosed any more information as of now.

Shooting incidents have become too common in Texas. Earlier in October, a Texas deputy was shot dead and two of his colleagues were injured, outside a bar. This happened when they were investigating a disturbance.

Earlier in the same month, the Timberview High School was targeted by an 18-year-old who opened fire in the school premises after a fight broke out in the school.

The shooter was identified as Timothy George Simpkins. The school was immediately put under a lockdown after the horrifying incident took place.

(With inputs from agencies)