Asteroid, twice the size of Empire State building, rushing towards earth

As per the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's asteroid database browser, a large asteroid nearly twice the size of the Empire State Building in New York will fly past Earth on Thursday.

Known as 2010 RJ53, the asteroid is approximately 774 meters in diameter will zoom past the planet today.

The asteroid will pass by approximately 366,000 kilometres away from the planet, which means that it will be closer to earth than the moon.

Also read | Guam boosts reproductive rights by clearing path for 'tele-abortion'

However, it is very unlikely that 2010 RJ53 will impact the Earth.

NASA has already declared the planet free of any risk of an asteroid impact for the next century.

Researchers and astronomers around the world, including NASA, monitor nearby asteroids and calculate their trajectory.

This is to see if they pose any threat.

