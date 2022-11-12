ASEAN Summit: Ukraine says Russia playing 'hunger games', US' return to 'normal diplomacy' & more

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) annual summit is currently taking place in Cambodia, and on Saturday, the region's political leaders will meet with a number of visiting world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

According to Reuters, speaking at the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits Ukraine's foreign minister Kuleba urged Southeast Asian nations to take all necessary precautions to ensure that Russia did not play hunger games in regard to shipments of Ukrainian grain to the international market.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines, Kuleba stressed that there was no sign that Moscow was looking to negotiate with Ukraine and that his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, who is also present at the summit, had not asked for a meeting.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the vice president of India, also met with the leaders of ASEAN. Before a closed-door meeting with ASEAN leaders, Indian Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar remarked, "India and ASEAN share the common vision of ensuring peace, prosperity and stability in the region."

Also on Saturday, Yoon Suk-yeol, the president of South Korea, expressed his desire for a mechanism for three-way relations with China and Japan to be activated as soon as possible.

Yoon called for more concerted efforts to be made to resolve complex future crises, including those brought on by conflict and human rights violations around the world, as well as threats to the security of food and energy brought on by climate change.

Senior administration sources indicated earlier this week that the US president, who has arrived in Cambodia for the summit, will concentrate on the Indo-Pacific region and underscore US commitment to a rules-based international order in the South China Sea in his meetings.

Biden's attendance at the ASEAN summits was hailed as proof that the US was returning to "normal diplomacy," while several experts downplayed expectations of any major changes.

On Friday, as social and political unrest in Myanmar worsens, ASEAN leaders have "warned" the nation to make significant progress on a peace plan or risk being excluded from the group's summits, reported AFP.

(With inputs from agencies)

