ASEAN still struggling to find solution for Myanmar crisis

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is still struggling to effectively tackle the escalating situation in Myanmar. The topic is expected to dominate summit-level talks on Friday (November 11). The leaders are likely to discuss ways to implement a peace plan agreed with Myanmar last year. The military junta in the country has largely ignored the plan.

Myanmar is in a state of chaos after the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi was toppled by the military last year in the month of February. The country has seen pro-democracy protests responded to by the military junta with brutal crackdown. Thousands have been killed in protests and clashes till date.

There is growing frustration among the other nine ASEAN countries at the generals' foot-dragging on the so-called "five-point consensus" but so far no concrete plan to enforce it.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines called for "patience" in resolving the crisis at talks with Cambodian premier Hun Sen, the summit host.

ASEAN has blocked junta chief Min Aung Hlaing from attending the gathering in Phnom Penh, which US President Joe Biden will join on Saturday.

After attending the ASEAN gathering, Biden will then hold a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of G20 summit in Indonesia. The meeting is said to take place on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

