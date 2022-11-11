ASEAN agrees to let East Timor join the regional grouping

The Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Friday (November 11) gave in-principle nod to inclusion of East Timor to the 10-nation regional bloc. The decision was announced in a statement released by summit host Cambodia.

"We the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations... agreed in principle to admit Timor-Leste to be the 11th member of ASEAN," the statement said.

East Timor is the youngest country in Southeast Asia. It gained independence from Indonesia as recently as 2002. The independence was gained after 24 years of occupation.

ASEAN leaders have gathered in Phnom Penh in Cambodia. The leaders agreed to grant East Timor observer status and the right to attend ASEAN meetings and summit sessions, according to the statement.

The bloc will now draw up a roadmap setting out the criteria East Timor must hit before being granted full membership.

The former Portuguese colony is one of the poorest countries in the world and is grappling with high levels of inequality, malnourishment and unemployment.

President Jose Ramos-Horta has long campaigned for ASEAN membership and an application was first submitted in 2011.

Ramos-Horta, who was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, won a second term in office in April, having previously served from 2007 to 2012.

Indonesia -- which takes over the ASEAN chair from Cambodia in 2023 -- had hoped East Timor can officially join the ASEAN family next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

