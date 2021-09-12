As world mourns 9/11, Trump slams Biden for Afghan withdrawal

As the world mourned the immense loss on the US went through 20 years ago on 9/11, former US President Donald Trump concentrated on slamming Joe Biden.

Unhappy with President Biden’s decision to withdraw US army from Afghanistan, Trump blamed Biden for the ‘horrible thing’ and called it Biden’s 'incompetence'.

"It's a horrible thing that took place, a horrible, horrible thing," Trump said in televised comments during a visit to the New York Police Department's 17th precinct.

"It looked like we retreated, it looked like we gave up. Like, they use the word surrender," Trump added. "And we didn't surrender, our people didn't surrender and our soldiers sure as hell didn't surrender."

He claimed that during his time in the White House, he had a strong conversation with Taliban and warned them to not target any American in Afghanistan. "I had a very strong conversation with the Taliban and we told him if any American is hit, we will hit hard," he recalled. "And there was not one American dead in 18 months. We lost no soldier in 18 months because of me"

Trump also blamed Biden for ‘leaving’ some of the American helicopters, guns, and more in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan after the withdrawal. "Now they have our planes, why the hell didn’t we fly them all out?" Trump questioned. "Use them don’t give them away".

Local reporters also questioned Trump if he would like to run for the post of New York’s mayor, rather than the post of President. Trump simply laughed describing it as an "interesting idea".

Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 16 as former leader Ashraf Ghani fled the country and the US troops started withdrawing from the war-torn country. On August 31, the US announced that the withdrawal process has been completed, and the Taliban soon after declared their new government.