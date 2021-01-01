As Uganda's Bobi Wine is arrested, here's why it's story of David vs Goliath

Uganda's popstar-turned-politician Bobi Wine, who is running for the presidency and challenging the 34-year-old rule of President Yoweri Museveni, has been arrested.

"Fellow Ugandans, citizens of the world, as you can see, we have been hijacked here by the police and the military. Nobody is talking to us, they are just arresting people, beating people. We don't know what is happening, we don't know what is going to happen to us, the military has blocked us, nobody is talking to us, nobody is answering any question," said Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi in the last message before his arrest.

On December 30, Wine and his campaign team were arrested in Kalangala in central Uganda.

Images from the scene showed Wine surrounded by police officers and military troops armed with rifles.

The arrest followed weeks of violence, which Ugandan authorities blamed on Wine, but critics claim the government should be held accountable.

Critics say the government is unnecessarily cracking down on supporters on Wine as he is seeking to end the long rule of Ugandan president.

Museveni, 76, has been the president of Uganda since 1986 and his term is marred with conflicts, rebellions, political suppression and consecutive humanitarian emergencies.

He is seeking a sixth term in the presidential election that will be held on January 14.

Wine, 38-year-old, has become a lightning rod for opposition to Museveni and several young Ugandan see him as the one who will take their country out from poverty and unemployment.

His arrest has become a flashpoint as the protests have escalated and the tensions have reached a tipping point.

The consequences could be severe.



"We have told you before and we continue to tell you that no amount of brutality, no amount of teargas, no amount of torture or pepper spray that is going to stop us," said Wine.