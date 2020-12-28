Ugandan presidential candidate Wine says military-police vehicle killed bodyguard

Ugandan presidential candidate Bobi Wine alleged that military truck ran over his bodyguard which led to his killing.

"I regret to announce the murder of my security team member Francis Senteza Kalibala aka Frank. He was deliberately ran over by military-police truck," Wine wrote on Twitter.

I regret to announce the murder of my security team member Francis Senteza Kalibala aka Frank. He was deliberately ran over by military-police truck, No. H4DF 2382 which blocked us in Busega on our way to Rubaga to get Kasirye Ashraf emergency medical attention.



What a day! pic.twitter.com/SmdTcUjC6g — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 27, 2020 ×

He also said that the incident took place after his convoy was helping a journalist who required emergency medical attention after being wounded by police.

Also read | Family of Ugandan activist killed in US files $270 mn claim

However, Ugandan military denied its hand behind the death of the bodyguard, saying he "fell off a speeding car".

In Pics | Seven-year-old Uganda boy's aviation knowledge leaves several awestruck

"UPDF (Ugandan People's Defence Force) would like to clarify that the late Senteza ... was not knocked by a Military Police Vehicle as purported, but rather fell off a speeding car ... he tried to jump to (sic) but fell off," Brig. Gen. Flavia Byekwaso, the spokesperson, tweeted late on Sunday.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga earlier said that supporters of Wine gathered on Sunday in Masaka and called them a "violent group".

"Teargas was used to quell the violence. The journalists were regrettably caught up during the process of dispersing the violent group," said Enaga.

Wine, a pop star turned politician, has become one of the strongest contenders for the presidency.