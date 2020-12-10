AS FDA officials meet, US records highest coronavirus death toll in 24 hours

As the US Food and Drug Administration(FDA) officials get set to meet over approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the United States on Thursday recorded the highest death toll in 24 hours with over 3,000 coronavirus-related fatalities.

The United States is the worst-hit country with the virus with over 289,400 deaths and more than 15.3 million cases.

The US FDA in a preliminary report earlier had said that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had a "favourable safety profile" while adding that it “met the prescribed success criteria” in a clinical analysis after releasing two separate studies.

The US health agency found the Pifzer-BioNTech helped in “reduction in the risk of confirmed COVID-19 occurring at least seven days after Dose 2” including "reduction in the risk of confirmed severe COVID-19 anytime after dose 1."

The 53-page review report was presented ahead of the detailed independent analysis to be carried out by the FDA.

Reports earlier said the vaccine could be avaliable this weekend for emergency use authorisation(EUA), however US health secretary Alex Azar indicated it could be early next week.

The FDA is set to review Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines as the country continues to grapple with the virus.