As east Ukraine continues to experience blackouts, Zelensky releases video showing fire

According to regional governor Oleh Synehubov's Telegram post from Sunday, September 11, numerous sections of the Kharkiv region experienced power outages and water supply interruptions. He claimed that Russian military had attacked areas of civilian infrastructure.

Following electricity blackouts in east Ukraine, Zelensky posts this video. “Even through the impenetrable darkness, Ukraine and the civilized world clearly see these terrorist acts. Deliberate and cynical missile strikes on civilian critical infrastructure.” pic.twitter.com/03JGQXUqZS — Rohit Kachroo (@RohitKachrooITV) September 11, 2022 ×

Moscow disputes that its troops intentionally target civilians. Russian strikes, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk's central region, also caused power outages in a number of communities. He posted on Telegram that "they are unable to accept their losses on the battlefield."

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, tweeted that there were power outages in several areas of the Donetsk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions as well.

At 23:03 local time (20:03 GMT), the governor of Dnipropetrovsk added on Telegram that all of the region's power has been replenished.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION live TV here: