Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv hit by precision strikes: Russian defence ministry

Russian defence ministry claimed on Sunday (September 11) that Russian forces are hitting Ukraine forces in Kharkiv region with precision strikes. The ministry said on social media that strikes were being carried out by airborne troops.

Reuters said it could not immediately verify the reports.

The claim from Russian defence ministry came after its announcement on Saturday that it was pulling back troops form two areas in Kharkiv.

Ukraine said on Sunday that its forces had recaptured more than 3000 sq km of territory from Russia.

According to Ukrainian general Valeriy Zaluzhny, "Since the beginning of September, more than 3,000 square kilometres have been returned to Ukrainian control. Around Kharkiv, we have begun to advance not only in the south and east but also to the north. We are 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the border."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian army was 'showing its back'

“These days, the Russian army is showing its best showing its back. And, in the end, it is a good choice for them to run away. There is and will be no place for the occupiers in Ukraine,” he said.

Zelensky was seen speaking in a video that was posted on Facebook.

(With inputs from agencies)

