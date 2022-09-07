Planned outages to take place in California as the mercury continues to rise

The American state of California is bracing for imminent power blackouts as the grid operators have been authorised to rotate power outages so as to balance the soaring electricity demand that has broken records.

Reportedly, amid a sweltering heatwave, the operators will be shutting power supplies to different districts of the state. Governor Gavin Newsom remarked that the state was heading into the 'worst part' as regulators urged the residents to conserve power and turn up their thermostats to help reduce power demand.

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), one of the largest companies to provide electricity to more than 5.5 million customers of northern California tweeted a list of measures that residents could employ to conserve energy.

• Set thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, health permitting

• Avoid using major appliances

• Turn off all unnecessary lights

According to California Independent System Operator (ISO), the peak power demand touched a historic 'all-time' high of 52,000 megawatts on Tuesday, eclipsing the 50,270 megawatts record set way back in 2006.

As reported by WION, to battle the extreme heat, the state has set up 40 cooling centres. These centres, offering shelter in air-conditioned rooms and cold drinks during the heat of the day have been established in libraries, recreation and park facilities, and senior living facilities.

With thermometers logging highs of over 110 Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) in some places, forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for most of California, as well as parts of Nevada and Arizona.

Such has been the sweltering heat that two people died on Monday after another wildfire broke out in the southern part of the state.

The fire, nicknamed Fairview Fire started on Monday, shortly after 2 PM, and rapidly grew from there. According to reports, the fire had spread to an area of over 2,000 acres, engulfing the city of Hemet.

(With inputs from agencies)



